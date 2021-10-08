-$0.75 EPS Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.19). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. 973,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,633. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

