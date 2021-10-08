-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.72). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,816. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

