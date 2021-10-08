-$0.95 EPS Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.15). Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.