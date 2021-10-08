$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,568 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

