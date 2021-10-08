$1.50 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $83.58. 1,874,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,278. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

