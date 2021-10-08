$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,466. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 633,812 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,792 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.