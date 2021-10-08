$100.04 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce $100.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $793.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

