1,000 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.47 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

