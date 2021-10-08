$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $123.50 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $115.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $500.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

NYSE GPX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. GP Strategies has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.1% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.