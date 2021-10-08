1,373 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,288. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.73 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

