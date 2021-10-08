1,377 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $199.24 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.84.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

