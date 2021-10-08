$138.52 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post sales of $138.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.30 million to $138.70 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $98.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $531.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $677.16 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,981,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.