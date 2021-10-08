$14.61 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $14.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.77 million and the lowest is $14.45 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $59.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $60.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.38 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $77.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

OPRX stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.50 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,014. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

