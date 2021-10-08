$150.04 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $505.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $617.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $765.54 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

PLUG traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 615,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,357,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.