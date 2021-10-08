1,636 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 20.5% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after buying an additional 441,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.26.

Shares of W opened at $243.39 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.56 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,164 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

