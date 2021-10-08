166,590 Shares in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Taboola.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $8,280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $6,490,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,369,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,003. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

