$205.12 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce $205.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.90 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $205.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NTCT opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

