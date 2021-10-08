$230.08 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report sales of $230.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.53 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $894.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

