$230.08 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $230.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.53 million and the highest is $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $894.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

