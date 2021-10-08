$243.61 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $243.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. WNS posted sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $991.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,587. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.