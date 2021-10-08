2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.13. 505 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.