$305.04 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $305.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.37 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,520. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.