335 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.