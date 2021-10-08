3,556 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,390. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

