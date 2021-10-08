$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

