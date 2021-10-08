400 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $578.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.44 and a 200 day moving average of $566.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

