40,326 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.