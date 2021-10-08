$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce $5.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $20.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.47.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.