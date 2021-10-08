55I LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.