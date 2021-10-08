55I LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

