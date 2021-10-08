55I LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $631.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.62 and its 200 day moving average is $533.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

