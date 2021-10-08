55I LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

