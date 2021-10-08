55I LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.