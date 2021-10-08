55I LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 186,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

