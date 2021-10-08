55I LLC Purchases 2,791 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

55I LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.