55I LLC Purchases 8,960 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

55I LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

