55I LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 229,635 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 385,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $62.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30.

