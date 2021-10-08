57,382 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.