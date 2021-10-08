58,989 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Shares of LHX opened at $230.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average of $220.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.