$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

