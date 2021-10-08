$682.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce sales of $682.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.70 million. Viasat reported sales of $554.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

