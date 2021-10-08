71 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

ROP stock opened at $453.35 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

