7,472 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

