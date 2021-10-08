$75.17 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post sales of $75.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $76.16 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

