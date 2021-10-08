7,625 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $46.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

