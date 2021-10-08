$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $274.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $402.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.05.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

