$80.08 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $80.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. CalAmp reported sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $324.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $326.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $349.66 million, with estimates ranging from $341.47 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 1,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,694. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

