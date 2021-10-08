$845.90 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $845.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $864.10 million and the lowest is $818.10 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

