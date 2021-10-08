$845.90 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $845.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $864.10 million and the lowest is $818.10 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.