$860.31 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $860.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $816.00 million and the highest is $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. 962,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

