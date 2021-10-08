9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 720 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,574,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

